Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 61,714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.28% of Albemarle worth $86,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $268.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.01 and a 200-day moving average of $264.88. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.37.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

