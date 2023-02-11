Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) vs. United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Head-To-Head Review

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 17.64% 12.94% 1.23% United Bancshares 23.13% 0.05% N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alerus Financial and United Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $226.80 million 1.75 $40.01 million $2.09 9.52 United Bancshares $48.90 million 1.33 $11.31 million $3.45 5.88

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares. United Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

41.7% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of United Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alerus Financial and United Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alerus Financial presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.58%. Given Alerus Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than United Bancshares.

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Alerus Financial pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancshares pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alerus Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and United Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alerus Financial beats United Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products. The Retirement & Benefit Services segment consists of retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, HSA, and other benefit services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients, including financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. The Mortgage segment includes first and second mortgage loans through a centralized mortgage unit. The Corporate Administration segment covers indirect overhead allocations and income tax expense. The was company founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co. It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, OH.

