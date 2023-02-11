Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Trading Up 1.5%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 171.50 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 168.50 ($2.03). Approximately 68,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 102,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166 ($2.00).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.58) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.18. The company has a market capitalization of £502.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2,414.29.

In other Alfa Financial Software news, insider Andrew Page sold 5,302,325 shares of Alfa Financial Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £8,430,696.75 ($10,134,267.04).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

