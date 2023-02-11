Allegion plc (ALLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 31st

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Allegion has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegion to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of ALLE opened at $118.08 on Friday. Allegion has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Allegion by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Allegion by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Allegion by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

