Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) PT Lowered to $42.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSLGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AOSL opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,218,000 after purchasing an additional 139,157 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

