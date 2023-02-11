Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) PT Lowered to $42.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of AOSL opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.46.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,218,000 after purchasing an additional 139,157 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

