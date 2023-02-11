Alpha Finance Lab One Day Volume Reaches $1.88 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $120.80 million and $1.88 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.96 or 0.01429781 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015123 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00037360 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.04 or 0.01670806 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

