Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 1.21% of Alto Ingredients worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after buying an additional 43,735 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,644,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 623,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 127,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 2.5 %

Alto Ingredients Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.