Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Biogen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,947,000 after purchasing an additional 227,008 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $286.30 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.98.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.85.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

