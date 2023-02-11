Amalgamated Bank Sells 15,524 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,524 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 162.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 51,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Aflac by 6.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 217,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 64,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $69.88 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average is $65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.