Amalgamated Bank Sells 25,655 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,655 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

AIG opened at $61.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

