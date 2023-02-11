Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amcor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

