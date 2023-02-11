Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Ameren has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

NYSE AEE opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,521,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 730.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 222,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,889,000 after purchasing an additional 195,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,575,000 after purchasing an additional 152,598 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

