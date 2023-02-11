Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 403,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 438,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. Analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,784,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 695,897 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 603,792 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,775,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 31,810 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 791,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 425,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.