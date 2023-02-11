AMETEK, Inc. (AME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 31st

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

AMETEK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. AMETEK has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AMETEK to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

