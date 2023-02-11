Analyzing NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) & PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NextPlay Technologies and PFSweb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 PFSweb 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextPlay Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 58.11%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than PFSweb.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -1,295.88% -60.88% -33.35% PFSweb -6.24% -4.18% -2.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of PFSweb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and PFSweb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 1.73 -$37.97 million ($7.55) -0.32 PFSweb $290.76 million 0.53 $147.23 million ($0.80) -8.46

PFSweb has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies. PFSweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextPlay Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PFSweb beats NextPlay Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates under the following segments: NextMedia Division, NextFinTech Division, and NextTrip Division. The NextMedia Division consists of HotPlay and Rehnhart/Zappware. The NextFinTech division consists of Longroot and NextBank. The NextTrip division includes NextTrip holdings. The company is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services. The PFS Operations segment offers its services to support and improve the physical and post-click experience, such as logistics and fulfillment, customer care and order to cash service, and distributed order orchestration and payment services. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

