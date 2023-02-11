Analyzing Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) & First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 23.82% 14.71% 1.22% First Business Financial Services 27.09% 17.22% 1.47%

Risk & Volatility

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Business Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orrstown Financial Services and First Business Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Orrstown Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.33%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.37%. Given Orrstown Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orrstown Financial Services is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and First Business Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $135.61 million 1.90 $22.04 million $3.02 7.97 First Business Financial Services $150.80 million 2.00 $40.86 million $4.74 7.56

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orrstown Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats Orrstown Financial Services on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

