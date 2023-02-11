Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 228.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.22.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

