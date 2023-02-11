Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.91.

Shares of APO opened at $70.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.67%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,667 shares of company stock worth $6,030,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

