Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.91.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.67%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,667 shares of company stock worth $6,030,958. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

