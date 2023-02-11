ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given a C$26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price objective on ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays set a C$22.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.50.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

TSE:ARX opened at C$15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.76. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$13.65 and a 1 year high of C$22.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

About ARC Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

