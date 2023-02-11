Ardor (ARDR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.50 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $97.62 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00082279 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00062608 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000406 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010371 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001166 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00023879 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003903 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001901 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
