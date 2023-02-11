Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $98.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $85.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50. Ares Management has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 287.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $13,500,835.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and have sold 651,973 shares worth $53,234,292. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

