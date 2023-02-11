Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Ares Management Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.34. 832,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,372. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 287.06%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and sold 651,973 shares worth $53,234,292. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 808.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 484,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 45.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,051,000 after buying an additional 387,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ares Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,516,000 after buying an additional 111,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 203.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 131,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 87,879 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

