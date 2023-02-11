Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Director Kay W. Mccurdy Sells 182 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $195.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.03 and a fifty-two week high of $202.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $2,311,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

