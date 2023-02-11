Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739,503 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.79% of H&R Block worth $52,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in H&R Block by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 395,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 81,799 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

