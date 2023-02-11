Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,727 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.19% of M&T Bank worth $61,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after buying an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after buying an additional 1,428,141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after buying an additional 974,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 5,905.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after acquiring an additional 815,009 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000,000 after acquiring an additional 705,857 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MTB opened at $159.02 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

