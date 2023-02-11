Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 808,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 612,745 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tesla were worth $214,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.3% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 205.1% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 226.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Stock Down 5.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

TSLA stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average of $214.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.