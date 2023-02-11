ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

ASGN Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE ASGN opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average of $91.39. ASGN has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

