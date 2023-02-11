Astar (ASTR) Price Reaches $0.0781 on Major Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Astar has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $121.33 million and approximately $19.78 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be bought for $0.0781 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00432520 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,223.43 or 0.28650935 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

