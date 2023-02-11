Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

ATRA stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.92% and a negative net margin of 359.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,285 shares of company stock valued at $147,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 893.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

