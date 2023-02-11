Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.98. Atmos Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.90-$6.10 EPS.

ATO traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.25. 682,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.29.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

