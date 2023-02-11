Augur (REP) Price Hits $7.87 on Top Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Augur has a market cap of $86.59 million and $202.02 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $7.87 or 0.00036303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar.
Augur Token Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
