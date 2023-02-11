Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $97.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.08.

NYSE:ALV opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $103.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.20.

In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Autoliv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

