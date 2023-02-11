Avangrid, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Avangrid in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Avangrid Stock Up 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $40.59 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,831,000 after buying an additional 72,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,467,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,679,000 after purchasing an additional 106,108 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,760,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,801,000 after purchasing an additional 75,345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,468,000 after purchasing an additional 278,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.