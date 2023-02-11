AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $521.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of AVEO Pharmaceuticals

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,929,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

