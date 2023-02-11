Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Announces Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.36. 659,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.76. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $128.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $281,477.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,773,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,905 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 242.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $103.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

