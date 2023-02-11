AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of AXS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.61. 730,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,357. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $201,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

