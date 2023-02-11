Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Azenta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens downgraded Azenta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.80.

AZTA opened at $44.80 on Friday. Azenta has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 349.08%. Azenta’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after buying an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Azenta by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,546,000 after purchasing an additional 113,395 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Azenta by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,966,000 after purchasing an additional 401,828 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $232,008,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $221,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

