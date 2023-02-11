Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.04)-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $156-$171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.71 million. Azenta also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.04-$0.04 EPS.

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $89.20.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Azenta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,068,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $46,502,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $28,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Featured Stories

