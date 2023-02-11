Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 5,048 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 2,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

BADFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

