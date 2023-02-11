Balancer Price Tops $6.34 on Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $298.83 million and $4.91 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $6.34 or 0.00029260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002505 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.00432298 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,209.65 or 0.28636230 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000195 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,287,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,113,725 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Balancer Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.