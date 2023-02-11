Ballswap Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $164.88 Million (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Ballswap has a total market capitalization of $164.88 million and approximately $5,641.03 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ballswap token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ballswap has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ballswap’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ballswap is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. The official website for Ballswap is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ballswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ballswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

