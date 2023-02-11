Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 480,993 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 8,775.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $389,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

BUR opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

