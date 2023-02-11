Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,532 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $276,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $233.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.25 and its 200 day moving average is $237.47. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.