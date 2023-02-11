Bank of Montreal Can Sells 197,745 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 197,745 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of Mastercard worth $660,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 980,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,869,000 after buying an additional 96,178 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,808,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 330,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,957,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $366.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $352.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.94.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.