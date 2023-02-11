Barclays Boosts Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 2,310

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,190 ($26.33) to GBX 2,310 ($27.77) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($33.66) to GBX 2,300 ($27.65) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 1,875 ($22.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 2,343.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,711.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,735.04. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,522 ($18.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,044 ($24.57).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a GBX 46.14 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.45%.

In related news, insider Martin Court sold 1,071 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,589 ($19.10), for a total value of £17,018.19 ($20,457.01). Insiders have bought a total of 27 shares of company stock worth $45,558 in the last three months.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

