Barclays Lowers Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 1,915

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,920 ($23.08) to GBX 1,915 ($23.02) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.07) to GBX 2,600 ($31.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,852 ($34.28) to GBX 2,621 ($31.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.05) price target on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,409 ($28.96).

Get Future alerts:

Future Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,416 ($17.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 1,401.98. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,920 ($35.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,418 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,478.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09.

Insider Activity

About Future

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 8,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.19), for a total transaction of £105,569.28 ($126,901.41).

(Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.