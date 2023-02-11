Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.02) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.02) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.62) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.28) price target on Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 811 ($9.75).

STAN stock opened at GBX 729.40 ($8.77) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 431.30 ($5.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 797.40 ($9.59). The stock has a market cap of £21.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,139.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 657.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 607.03.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

