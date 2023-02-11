Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on B. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

B opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,632,000 after acquiring an additional 289,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,050,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,670,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,168,000 after acquiring an additional 289,823 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,349,000 after acquiring an additional 76,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

