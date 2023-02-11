Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on B. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.
B opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.
