Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DHX. StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DHX opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

